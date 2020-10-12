Of course, those are not the positions that we tend to credit with sustained success, which is why Ben Roethlisberger owes at least a portion of his good name to the folks who have spent his career surrounding him with a steady stream of good, reliable NFL talent. Carson Wentz? He knows the other end of that knife. The first four weeks of the season, reasonable people could talk themselves into believing that he was the problem. Unlike a small handful of quarterbacks, Wentz is not perfect, and through the first four weeks of the season, his flaws seemed more conspicuous than usual. The heavy feet in the pocket, the mechanical friction in his delivery, the low angle of his release point. The Eagles were losing, and losing ugly, and those flaws were the ones most often in the center of the frame.