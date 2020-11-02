A banged up Eagles team took on an even more banged up Dallas Cowboys squad with first place on the line in the stumbling NFC East.
In a game that offered few style points, the Eagles beat the downtrodden Cowboys, 23-9 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Now 3-4-1, the Eagles have a bye and won’t return until visiting the New York Giants on Nov. 15. Based on the social media reaction, fans seem like they can use the bye just as much as the team.
Here is the social media reaction from the game as it went on.
Ben DiNucci, the seventh round pick from James Madison making his first NFL start, led the Cowboys to a 49-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein in the opening series. During the drive the Cowboys showed some razzle-dazzle:
On the Eagles first series, Carson Wentz fumbled giving the Cowboys the ball on the Eagles’ 25. It was only the fourth caused turnover by the Cowboys. Wentz held onto the ball too long, was sacked and coughed up the ball.
The Eagles got the ball right back on Brandon Graham’s strip sack and fumble recovery. It was Graham’s seventh sack of the season.
A little sarcasm from a former Eagles exec.
Now some advice from a former Eagle for Wentz.
The Eagles took advantage of the turnover. Wentz hit Jalen Reagor on a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 83-yard drive.
Always great stats from Domo.
Wentz was sacked on a fourth-and-3 play from the Dallas 44, and fumbled again. It would have been the Cowboys' ball anyway, but Wentz continued to have ball security issues.
DiNucci was throwing into tight coverages, and was lucky he hadn’t been intercepted a few times. That led to some advice from an Inquirer columnist:
Zuerlein kicked a 49-yard field goal to cut the Eagles’ lead to 7-6 with 9:46 left in the first half.
A little concern from the ex-linebacker:
With 2:14 left in the first half, Trevon Diggs intercepted Wentz in the end zone. That was the Cowboys' first INT since Week 1.
On a fourth-and-1 play from the Dallas 44, Wentz threw an incompletion in a pass intended for Travis Fulgham. A former player from both teams chimed in on that.
Zuerlein hit a 59-yard line drive (to put it politely) field goal to give Dallas a 9-7 lead with six seconds left in the half.
Trailing 9-7, Eagles fans voiced their displeasure as the home team headed to the locker room.
A little gallows humor:
The quality of football didn’t meet the standards for many viewers.
A Hall of Fame tight end weighed in:
Wentz was intercepted in the end zone for the second time by Diggs on the opening series of the third quarter. There is getting to be some impatience with Wentz.
Zerlein missed a 52-yard field goal. With 6:13 left in the third quarter, the Cowboy were still up 9-7. Here was an interesting thought in the moment:
But the Eagles went on to take the lead, as Wentz hit Fulgham on a fade for a 9-yard touchdown reception with 1:54 left in the third quarter.
Wentz then hit Reagor for the two-point conversion and the Eagles extended the lead to 15-9.
No writer’s block for this columnist:
What a crazy fumble return for a touchdown by Rodney McLeod, who ran 53-yards. DiNucci fumbled the ball after being hit by TJ Edwards, and it looked like Vinny Curry might have been down by contact. The NFL clarified the ruling that the touchdown stood:
Jalen Hurts was stopped on the two-point conversion run, but at this point it didn’t matter.
On the next possession, Dallas took a safety and attempted an onside punt and almost recovered, but the Eagles kept possession.
A comment from somebody who knows about free kicks, a soccer writer from Delco:
This football writer, meanwhile, was a bit confused:
The Eagles won 23-9. One of our favorite weekly post-game rants:
He wasn’t the only dissatisfied viewer:
And finally: