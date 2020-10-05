The Eagles visited the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in what could have been called the Banged-Up Bowl. Both teams have numerous injuries. One big difference: the Eagles play in the NFL’s weakest division, the NFC East, while the 49ers are in arguably the toughest division, the NFC West.
The Eagles not only earned a 25-20 win, but also took sole possession of first place with a 1-2-1 record.
Here’s a look back at the ups and downs of the game as it happened on Twitter.
Actually, this came before the opening kickoff. One of the Eagles' biggest fans, who happens to work at ESPN, gave the team some pregame support.
There was also early encouragement from a former Eagle:
Both teams went three-and-out in their first possession. 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens overthrew Kyle Juszczyk in what would have been a huge gain on second down.
The Eagles were moving well on their second drive before a tipped pass resulted in Carson Wentz’s seventh interception of the season.
Wentz, on a great play fake, scored the game’s first touchdown on an 11-yard run with 3;51 left in the first quarter. it was his third rushing touchdown this year to equal a career high. Wentz then hit Zach Ertz for the two-point conversion.
What a spectacular touchdown by 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who leaped over Marcus Epps at the end of a 38-yard run with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. San Francisco decided to go for the PAT, making it 8-7.
Safety Rodney McLeod makes the Eagles’ first interception of the season in the red zone on a terrible throw by 49ers QB Nick Mullens.
A little levity during a tight game:
The Eagles took an 8-7 lead into halftime.
The Eagles' D came to play in the first half.
The 49ers took a 14-8 lead after scoring on the first possession of the second half as Mullens capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring pass to tight end George Kittle, who has continued to destroy the Eagles. That was his ninth reception for 108 yards. Eagles linebackers are taking some heat.
The Eagles then got a 35-yard field goal by Jake Elliott, making it 14-11 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. That ended a 16-play, 62-yard drive that took 7 minutes and 31 seconds.
Mullens kept the Eagles in the game by fumbling after being sacked by Cre’von LeBlanc with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter. Malik Jackson recovered at the 49ers' 42-yard line.
The Eagles had a fourth-and-4 from the 49ers' 36 and they converted on a pass to rookie John Hightower for nine yards.
The Eagles took the lead when Wentz found Travis Fulgham on a spectacular 42-yard touchdown reception. Wentz laid the ball and Fulgham made a great catch for an 18-14 lead with 5:50 left.
On the first play of the next drive, Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton intercepted Mullens and returned it 30 yards for the score, increasing the lead to 25-14 with 5:42 left. Niners fans who were calling for Mullens over Jimmy Garoppolo may want to rethink that one. Mullens was replaced on the next possession by C.J. Beathard.
With Beathard leading the way, the 49ers cut the deficit to 25-20 with 2:02 left on Jerick McKinnon’s 1-yard run. The two-point conversion pass was dropped by, of all people, Kittle.
Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers recovered the ensuing onside kick.
After holding the Eagles to a three-and-out, San Francisco took over on its own 12-yard-line with 1:40 left. They moved the ball, but got to a fourth-and-10 from the Eagles 33 with seven seconds left. Beathard’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete, and the Birds had their first win of the season -- and you could well call it an upset.