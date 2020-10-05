The Eagles got some major contributions from some players you don’t hear much about. Wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who was claimed off waivers in August and was on the practice squad for the first three games of the season, caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with less than six minutes left in the game that gave the Eagles an 18-14 lead. Then linebacker Alex Singleton, a special-teamer who had played just one defensive snap in the first three games, stepped in front of a Nick Mullens pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to make it a two-score game. Defensive end Genard Avery also had his best game as an Eagle, recording one of the Eagles' five sacks and getting a key pressure on the Niners' final possession.