Peters got a Super Bowl ring three years ago, but he watched the confetti fall from the sideline, while Halapoulivaati Vaitai played left tackle. Peters has spent the last three seasons chasing the experience of winning a championship on the field of battle, to no avail. A bit like Ryan Howard in his final years with the Phillies, Peters has limped in and out of games, a symbol of his team’s declining fortunes, of its inability to move on from players who were too old or too frail, or both.