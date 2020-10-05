👍 This was a game for the no-names. Up and down the dial, the Eagles received contributions from players on the fringe of the roster. With four receivers out, Fulgham made the most of his promotion from the practice squad and caught the go-ahead, 42-yard touchdown.
👍 A personal fave, the linebacker has done nothing but shine in each of the last two training camps. It was enough to land Singleton on the roster, but only as a special-teamer. He got his opportunity Sunday when T.J. Edwards left the game with an injury, and took a gift-wrapped interception to the house.
👍 He got toasted by George Kittle on a long pass, and he wasn’t the only one. LeBlanc rebounded, though, with a strip sack of Nick Mullens on a slot blitz.
👍 Criticized for his overtime decision-making a week ago, the Eagles coach set the tone when he aggressively went for and converted a two-point attempt after the first touchdown. It mattered late when the 49ers failed to convert their own two-pointer and needed a touchdown to win rather than a field goal to tie.
👎 It’s almost comical at this point. The Eagles were without seven starters on offense, and that number became eight when right tackle Lane Johnson left with an ankle injury. Johnson returned, but the only team more injured than the Eagles is the 49ers.
👍 With starter Avonte Maddox out, along with several reserves, the safety returned to cornerback and had a solid outing. He has his flaws, but Mills has always been and always will be a gamer.
👎 With Mills’ switch and Will Parks still out, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had to get creative at safety. He split the role between Epps and rookie K’Von Wallace and the results weren’t exactly great. Epps missed a few tackles, most memorably when 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk hurdled over him for a touchdown.
👍 The 49ers tight end was a monster. He caught 15 of 15 targets for 183 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles had no one who could cover him. Lucky for them, Mullens threw to other receivers and, well, to them.
👍 It wasn’t veterans Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham or Malik Jackson who provided the big moments from the front four. Josh Sweat had a sack. Genard Avery had one, too, and five quarterback hits. Hasaan Ridgeway notched a sack, as well.
👎 He beat the Jets and Giants, but the Eagles made him show his true colors.
👎 He didn’t make too many egregious mistakes, but missed tackles and assignments were again part of Gerry’s story. Maybe Singleton deserves an extended look at linebacker?
🤷♂️ The lowly division is good for the Eagles, who took a half-game lead despite needing four games to get their first win. But it’s bad for anyone who wants to watch quality football.