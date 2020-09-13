UP — The quarterback completed 14 of his first 18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped deep dimes to Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert. He was dazzling. He was Wentz at his best. Super Bowl, here the Eagles come!
DOWN — But he was dreadful from that point onward — technically, his meltdown began late in the second quarter. The issues on the offensive line clearly affected Wentz. And It’s fair to question whether Reagor and John Hightower ran precise routes on his two interceptions. But you can’t be that inaccurate, hold the ball that long and not be held accountable. The season’s over! (Well, no, it’s far from it.)
DOWN — When your fourth round rookie tackle learns he has to start just a few hours before his first NFL game, you know you could potentially be in for a long day. But it wasn’t just Jack Driscoll who struggled. Each lineman took turns allowing pressure or penetration. Wentz was partly to blame, but eight sacks is too much for any line.
DOWN — Special mention goes to the Eagles' future Hall of Famer. Peters had every right to ask for more money with the move back to left tackle. But how about playing like you’ve been there before? Rookie Chase Young made Peters look older than he ever has.
UP — He muffed his first punt return attempt. He could have come back to the ball on the first Wentz pick. And he caught only one pass. But it was a beauty. Reagor got former Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby to turn his hips, blew by him, and pulled in a rainbow for 55 yards. Too bad Wentz couldn’t hit him a quarter later when he got free deep again.
DOWN — The rookie receiver may not have dropped a single pass during formal training camp. But on his first target Hightower heard footsteps, took his eyes off the ball and dropped it. He did catch one pass, though, for minus-2 yards — one more than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
UP — Jim Schwartz’s unit didn’t allow a drive over 50 yards the entire game. It needed to deliver a stop or two in crunch time, but it’s hard to fault the defense for an ugly defeat to a poor team.
DOWN — The Eagles tight end caught the first touchdown and had a few other grabs, but his fourth down drop overshadowed the positive. Ertz isn’t happy about his contract situation. Hopefully, it’s not boiling over onto the field.
UP — Ertz’s colleague in the tight end room — and potential rival for a new deal — had perhaps the best game of his three-year career. Goedert caught a team-high eight passes for 101 yards and a score.
UP — The Eagles were down to just Sweat and Genard Avery after Vinny Curry and Brandon Graham left in the fourth quarter. But Sweat brought the heat all game and notched a strip sack. Avery didn’t stand out, but he collected two gift-wrapped half sacks.
DOWN — The Eagles made significant changes to their medical staff for the second time in three years. It’s too early to say if the new trainer and sports science head are effective or not, but rash injury continues to be a storyline the Eagles can’t seem to erase.
DOWN — A lack of depth on the offensive line. Draft picks who haven’t developed. Early round selections expended on players who won’t likely contribute right away. The season is young. There were always bound to be kinks. But the Eagles GM should be concerned about his product.