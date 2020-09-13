Fox Sports presented the pregame national anthem without prelude and with virtually no commentary. Now without safety Malcolm Jenkins, who was for their social conscience and mouthpiece for six seasons, the Eagles stayed in their locker room. While several Washington players raised their fists (Jenkins' chosen form of protest in support of the movement Colin Kaepernick began in when he knelt in 2016) no player knelt. Players wore various messages or names of victims of police violence on their helmets. “END RACISM” decorated the back of one end zone and “IT TAKES ALL OF US” decorated the back of the other, but, for a few hours, the social justice vibe was largely muted.