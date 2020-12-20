The usual suspects were listed as inactive for the Eagles in their visit to Arizona. Top corner Darius Slay, who remains in the concussion protocol, did not travel with the team.
According to the Eagles’ website, nickel corner Nickell Robey-Coleman and practice-squad corner Kevon Seymour are the projected cornerback starters, with rookie Michael Jacquet working in. Jalen Mills will remain at safety, as Jim Schwartz hinted early in the week, alongside Marcus Epps, with K’Von Wallace working in.
Inactive are Slay, safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring), disastrous 2019 second-round wide receiver pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Jason Huntley, and rookie wide receiver John Hightower.
Avonte Maddox, the normal starting corner opposite Slay, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Seymour, formerly of Buffalo and Carolina, hadn’t played in the NFL since 2017 until injuries beset the Eagles’ secondary last week against New Orleans.