Montana vs. Dan Marino in 1985? That’s about as close as you can come. But to that point, Montana had not compiled the body of work that Brady has, and Mahomes already has had a season or two comparable to Marino’s incandescent, 48-touchdown campaign in ’84. Brett Favre and John Elway in 1998? Not quite. Favre was the best quarterback in the league at the time, but Elway had been to three Super Bowls and lost them all. His career already in its coda, he needed to beat Favre and the Packers just to enter the conversation. Brady won six championships with the Patriots and holds 19 NFL records. Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes in his first full season as a starter, won a Super Bowl the next, and won’t turn 26 for another seven months. They are the conversation.