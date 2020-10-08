Both teams are 3-1, and obviously, Tom Brady is light-years ahead of Nick Foles, but there are significant injury problems. TB12 will most likely be without RBs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy, as well as WRs Chris Goodwin, Mike Evans and TE O.J. Howard. I would have had a lean to Da Bears if I can find them at +6. It was as low as +3.5, and I’m not going to open the wallet for that.