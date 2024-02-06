Travis Kelce has heard some of Taylor Swift’s new album. He says it will ‘shake up the world.’

Taylor Swift won the biggest prize of the night at the Grammys, taking home her record fourth album of the year win for “Midnights.”

But she’d already made the biggest headlines of the night, with a surprise announcement of her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” after her earlier win for best pop vocal album.

During Super Bowl media night on Monday, her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, shared what he told Swift after her big wins.

“She’s unbelievable,” Travis told reporters. “She’s rewriting the history books herself, and I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Kelce did not attend the Grammys with Swift as the Chiefs prepare for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said last week on The Pat McAfee Show. “We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

But Kelce, who has also been getting plenty of support from his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, did say Monday that he’s gotten a sneak preview of the forthcoming album — and that Swifties should be excited.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it’s unbelievable,” Kelce said. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops. I can’t give you anything. I leave that up to her.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose wife Brittany has become one of Swift’s close friends, also showed his support for Swift and Kelce’s relationship at Super Bowl media day.

“She just won album of the year, man, so you gotta get some Swiftie questions,” Mahomes joked Monday.

“He’s enjoying it,” Mahomes added. “He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well. It’s been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of. It’s been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is.”