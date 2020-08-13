Those developments were a reminder of the difficulty of what the Eagles and the NFL are trying to do in the midst of a pandemic that is without precedent in modern times. They also served as a counterpoint to more optimistic developments -- the team’s announcement earlier in the day that offensive lineman Jordan Mailata has returned from the COVID-19 restricted list, leaving no Eagles remaining with that status, and coach Doug Pederson’s quick return to the team on Wednesday after a 10-day absence following positive tests.