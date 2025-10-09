Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 6 on ‘Thursday Night Football’

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos at home, the Eagles are looking to bounce back as they face a short week, making the trip to MetLife Stadium for a Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

Heading into tonight’s matchup, the Eagles enter as 7.5-point favorites over the 1-4 Giants. Will the Birds return to the win column in prime time? Or will they suffer another loss at the hands of their NFC East rivals?

Here’s how experts in the local and national media think the game will play out …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers, who are bullish on the Birds this week. Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction …

While the Giants defense has been strong in the red zone (57.1%, No. 9 in the league), the Eagles offense is still the best in the NFL in that area of the field (92.3%). The Eagles haven’t been playing their best football lately — especially on offense — but they should have a chance to get right against their lowly division rival. Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 16 Olivia Reiner

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Thursday’s matchup …

ESPN: It’s nearly a clean sweep for the Eagles, but one of their 10 experts believes the Giants will pull off the upset. NFL.com: At the league’s official website, it is a clean sweep, with all five experts taking the Eagles. CBS Sports: All eight panelists picked the Birds straight up, but two don’t think they’ll cover the spread. The Athletic: It’s all Eagles, with 100% of their staff picking Philly to win. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles to win and cover.

Sports Illustrated: Each of the seven football writers at SI are taking the Eagles on Thursday night. USA Today: Everyone at USA Today is picking the Birds, and four of the six think they’ll cover the 7.5-point spread. Bleacher Report: They only pick against the spread, where the Eagles are 0-4-1 so far this season. Perhaps that’s why just five of the seven are picking the Birds. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 28-13.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the rest of the Philly media thinks will happen on Thursday.