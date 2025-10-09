With Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers games at once, it’s going to be a busy TV night for Philly sports fans

Get your nachos ready.

Thanks to the Phillies’ season-saving win Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, three Philadelphia sports teams will be vying for the attention of fans tonight on TV.

The Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles will all be in action tonight. The Sixers will miss out on the fun, since their season doesn’t begin until Oct. 23. The Philadelphia Union’s next game isn’t until Saturday.

It’s the 19th time there will be a Phillies playoff game and an Eagles game on the same day, according to former Daily News editor Bob Vetrone Jr. Six of those have been sweeps, with the Eagles and Phillies both winning.

The last time it happened was a busy November evening in 2022, when the Phillies faced the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series while the Eagles played the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. It also happened in 2011, when the Eagles took on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football while the Phillies faced the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Once the Phillies clinched the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs, schedule makers knew the only way they’d avoid a scheduling conflict was if the Phillies were swept by the Dodgers. Instead, MLB decided to schedule Game 4 of the NLDS to start at 6:08 p.m. Eastern so most of the game will be over by the time the Eagles kick off.

Fortunately, the two teams won’t butt heads again this year, even if the Phillies end up in the World Series. Neither the National League Championship Series nor the World Series are scheduled to play any games on Sunday, and tonight is the Birds’ only scheduled Thursday Night Football appearance this season.

First up is Phillies-Dodgers on TBS

After Wednesday night’s thrilling win, the Phillies (1-2) will take on the Dodgers (2-1) in Game 4 of the NLDS Thursday night at 6:08 p.m. on TBS.

A win and the Phillies would force a Game 5 back at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night. A loss and the Phillies’ season is over.

Calling the game from Dodger Stadium is play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson (not to be confused with the Phillies’ organist). Joining him in the booth is Jeff Francoeur, who spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves but played for the Phillies during the 2015 season.

The game can also be heard on 94.1 WIP, with longtime Phillies broadcaster Scott Franzke joined by Kevin Stocker. The station hasn’t made any announcements yet, but if they follow the blueprint from 2022, the Phillies game will likely shift to 1210 WPHT and KYW NewsRadio if it isn’t over before the Eagles kick off.

The Flyers will open their season tonight

The Flyers will kick off their season tonight against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and the Flyers will be wearing a tribute patch in honor of Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who died last month at the age of 80.

All eyes will be on new head coach Rick Tocchet, who was hired by the Flyers in May after the team fired John Tortorella just short of three years into a four-year contract.

Calling the game will be veteran play-by-play announcer Jim Jackson, in his 31st season as the TV voice of the Flyers. Returning for his third season in the booth is analyst Brian Boucher.

Flyers-Panthers can also be heard on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk on the call.

The Eagles face the Giants on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

The nightcap will be the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the New York Giants, which is scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on Amazon’s Prime Video (where the Birds are an undefeated 3-0).

Fortunately, the game will also air on Fox 29 across the Philadelphia market, making it easier for Philly sports fan to flip back and forth between games. Eagles-Giants will also air on Fox 5 in northern New Jersey and around New York City.

Calling the game will be veteran play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

Eagles-Giants will air in its entirety on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Devan Kaney will handle sideline reporting duties.

NBC Sports Philadelphia forced to shuffle

With three sports in action, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s studios will also be busy Thursday.

Phillies Pregame Live is expected to begin at 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, hosted by Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and Rubén Amaro Jr. The crew will return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Flyers Pregame Live is also scheduled to air on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m., featuring Ashlyn Sullivan, Al Morganti, and Scott Hartnell. Flyers Postgame Live will air following the game.

Eagles Pregame Live will also air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 7 p.m., with Amy Fadool Kane pinch-hitting for Barkann alongside Reuben Frank, Barrett Brooks, and Ron Jaworski. The four will return following Thursday night’s game to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Full Philly sports schedule