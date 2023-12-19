Zach Ertz’s mom wants to see her son back with the Eagles: ‘I would start my own petition if I could.’

Zach Ertz hasn’t been an Eagle in over two years, when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals after 13 years in Philadelphia. But don’t tell his family that.

Lisa Ertz, Zach’s mother, along her son Nick, were in town over the weekend as part of a charity event at the Ertz Family Foundation’s House of Hope, which is nearly done being renovated, in Hunting Park. The foundation, which is still based out of Philly, handed out nearly 600 bags containing coats, hats, and gloves, while the Tyrese Maxey foundation donated a few hundred toys as well.

Of course, with Zach currently a free agent after asking for — and being granted — his release from the Cardinals late last month, we had to ask Lisa if he’d be coming back to Philly for a reunion as the Eagles look to bounce back and gear up for a playoff run after three straight losses.

“I would start my own petition if I could,” Lisa said Saturday of Zach playing in Philly. “... We’d all love for him to come back, but I’m on a need-to-know basis as his mother because I get too emotional and too excited. It’s all good. He just wants to play. I’m sure wherever he goes, it’s going to be a blessing to that team. I’ll change my jersey again, be Mama Ertz in the stands no matter where he plays.”

But — football reasons aside — perhaps the longtime Eagles tight end, who was emotional about his exit, feels the same way after spending more than a decade here. After all, it wasn’t accidental that Ertz decided to keep his foundation based in Philly.

“He fell in love with the city, we all did,” Lisa said. “There’s something just extraordinary about this place. The people, the diversity, the welcoming aspect.

“They left, but they didn’t want to pick up their heart and leave. They wanted me to stay here and do the work. And it’ll always be the place he played the longest. And it will be forever in their hearts.”

After Ertz cleared waivers earlier this month — with Dallas Goedert still recovering from a forearm injury — Jeff McLane reported that the Eagles were interested in a reunion. However, nearly three weeks later, Ertz remains a free agent as the postseason looms.

The Eagles currently have four tight ends on the active roster, and one of them, Grant Calcaterra, left the game Monday night due to injury.