Report: Zach Ertz to sign with Lions ahead of NFC championship

Former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Detroit Lions ahead of the NFC championship game, NFL Network reported Monday.

Ertz was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 30, giving him the chance to sign with a contender and seek a second Super Bowl title, according to former teammate J.J. Watt, who broke the news.

The Eagles were initially interested in adding Ertz, especially as Dallas Goedert recovered from an injury — and at least Ertz’s family was rooting for a reunion in Philly — but there was never a deal. Ertz held off on signing during the regular season and now reportedly will head to Detroit, where he’ll play for his former tight ends coach in Arizona, Steve Heiden.

The 33-year-old Ertz is signing to the Lions’ practice squad with the possibility of being activated onto the main roster for Detroit’s conference title game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are aiming for their first Super Bowl appearance.

Ertz was traded to Arizona from the Eagles in 2021 after 8½ seasons with the Birds. He tallied 381 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns in eight career playoff games, including the go-ahead touchdown in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018.

Now he joins a tight ends room led by star rookie Sam LaPorta, who broke records for receiving yards and receptions for a rookie tight end, finishing with 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

LaPorta has been battling an injury after hyperextending his left knee in the Lions’ regular-season finale. He was considered questionable for both playoff games against the Rams and Buccaneers but ultimately did play. Lions backup tight end Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay and will likely miss the NFC championship game, creating an opening for Ertz to be on the roster on Sunday.

Ertz has not played since Oct. 22 against the Seahawks. He caught 27 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Cardinals this season.