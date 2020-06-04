As the nation has been roiled by anguish and anger in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Philadelphia Schools Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has struggled.
Perhaps the most difficult part, he acknowledged Thursday, has been an inability to connect in person with the 125,000 students in the city’s public school system, most of whom are black, and all of whom are at home because of COVID-19.
But he also said the district has work to do itself.
“As a district, we have to be a lot better at calling out racism and talking about that and how it impacts our young people, creating the conditions for young people to say what’s on their mind,” Hite said during a media briefing. “We don’t want to lose this when me move away from what’s happening now. We have to make start with making sure that everyone is OK.”
He spoke hours before members of the district’s principals’ union were expected to march down Broad Street to school system headquarters, where they will kneel, then rise to make statements denouncing systemic racism and injustices. They plan to call for a district office of equity and diversity, union officials said.
Hite disagrees with the concept. “I’d much rather have a process that talks about equity in our system," he said.
The school district issued guidance Monday morning on how teachers should help students cope with Floyd’s death and the protests it has sparked, though Hite and took some heat for their initial response to the emerging crisis.
Conversations about and action addressing systemic racism must continue, the superintendent said. They will be uncomfortable, but space must be made to address them. “Our school community is in mourning,” said Hite.
Hite said he understood the community’s anger given Floyd’s death, the deaths of other black men and women because of police actions, and persistent racial inequalities.
But he worries "about our young people in those communities and their families that don’t have access to services that some of the places that were looted provided,” Hite said. He hopes that protests center on police brutality and on violence against people of color, he said.
“Let’s not make it about tearing down the communities that will have to support families after all of these things are over,” said Hite.
Pennsylvania says districts may consider resuming in-person classes as soon as next month , but Philadelphia is still figuring out plans for September, and may in fact need to delay the start of the school year if staff need extensive training on health and safety and other new procedures, Hite said. The first order of business will be tending to students’ social and emotional needs.
The superintendent said he would join the Thursday demonstration in front of district headquarters if his schedule permitted.