Affording college wasn’t easy for Halbsgut either. She grew up in Perkasie and attended Pennridge High School. Halbsgut didn’t have a great high school experience, she said, and wasn’t eager to start college. So she moved to Philadelphia and went to cosmetology school. She was a hairdresser for seven years when she decided that she wanted to do more. So she enrolled at CCP in January 2014 and at about the same time left her job as a hairdresser and went to work in an office, where she currently has a job in human resources.