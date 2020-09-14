Lauren Lopez, 38, of Grays Ferry, had been taking a break from her job as a licensed practical nurse since the pandemic started to stay at home with her third grader. The contact tracing job, which pays about $38,000 a year to start, offered the opportunity to work from home. She started in July and is currently monitoring about 90 people. Most are pleasant and cooperative when she reaches out, she said. A small percentage hang up on her.