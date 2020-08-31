Thirteen trailers have been moved onto campus, too, largely for isolation and quarantine space, if needed. All students will have single rooms and will be asked to keep a log of their interactions in case contact tracing for the coronavirus becomes necessary. Nearly 4,900 signs have gone up inside Haverford buildings with 609 more outside, noting safety protocols and rules. And the leafy campus with its scenic walking trail has been closed to the public, except for approved visitors and contractors. Guards are posted at the entrances.