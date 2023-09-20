The community reacts to the death of JoAnne A. Epps, acting president of Temple University

JoAnne A. Epps had a long history at Temple University, stretching back to her teen years when she worked as a cashier at the Temple bookstore.

She spent almost 40 years working at Temple, serving as dean of its law school for eight years before becoming provost. She was named acting president of the university in April, stepping into the role at a tumultuous time for Temple.

Now, in the wake of her sudden death Tuesday, friends, colleagues, and hundreds of others impacted by Epps are remembering her as an influential figure in local law, academic, and political circles, as well as a caring, thoughtful person who served as a mentor to many.

Here are some of the tributes being shared on social media:

An ‘outstanding citizen of Philadelphia’

“Of all her accolades, power and position never meant more than connecting with people,” wrote Sen. Sharif Street, who described himself as an Epps mentee, on social media. “I’ll cherish all she was and embody everything she inspired me to be.”

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson echoed that sentiment, writing online that Epps was “a beautiful person and outstanding citizen of Philadelphia” who for decades served as a “force in the city’s legal community.”

Fellow Councilmember Kendra Brooks added that Epps stepped into her role as acting president of Temple at a difficult time for the university. “She stepped up at a time of upheaval to help bring stability and hope.”

Rep. Madeleine Dean also lamented Epps’ death, writing that she “touched the lives of so many... nearly everyone who met her.” Dean recalled a visit Epps made to her office earlier this year, going out of her way to connect with everyone there, including an office puppy.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, meanwhile, wrote on social media that Epps was a “pillar of strength, inspiration, and compassion” for Temple, and that her legacy will “forever be etched in the hearts of those whose lives she touched.”

A ‘true giant in all things’

Domenico Praticò, director of the Alzheimer’s Center at Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, remembered Epps as a a brilliant, outgoing, and dedicated colleague.

“She was a true leader who led by example, a generous person who gave herself anytime there was a need, a passionate champion for Temple and its community, a brilliant colleague and a friend,” he wrote on social media. “She will be sorely missed.”

Despite her professional achievements, Epps was always “modest and humble,” wrote Temple Law graduate Larry Felzer. Those qualities, he added, are ones “you don’t always see in lawyers and individuals in powerful positions.”

“She is one of the few people I have never heard anyone say anything negative about,” Felzer wrote.

It was, however, not just Temple-connected folks praising Epps’ accomplishments. NYU School of Law professor Vincent M. Southerland, for example, called Epps “a true giant in all things.”

“She poured so much of herself into so many of us,” Southerland wrote. “May her memory be a blessing.”

As a result of Epps’ impact on education in Philadelphia, Tuesday was “a sad day in our city,” wrote Community College of Philadelphia president Donald Guy Generals.

“JoAnne loved Temple University and by extension, loved the city of Philadelphia,” Generals wrote. “She is admired by the higher education community and beyond.”

An ‘absolutely remarkable life’

Donte Mills, a Temple adjunct professor and founding partner of New York-based law firm Mills & Edwards, recalled Epps as “someone to be revered.” So much so that, even though she tried to get him to call her JoAnne, he always referred to her as Dean Epps, he said.

“Her impact on this earth will stand the test of times,” Mills wrote. “I will make sure of it.”

Charles Gibbs, an attorney with Philadelphia firm McMonagle, Perri, McHugh, Mischak & Davis, wrote on social media that Epps’ death has left “people from all walks of life shell-shocked,” particularly Black attorneys.

“She showed up in so many lives and had 10 toe downs,” Gibbs wrote. “Anyone who she invested in thought they were her only mentee.”

Artist, activist, and lawyer Rasheedah Philips wrote on social media that she was grateful for “all she gave to help others thrive,” include to herself.

“I wouldn’t have made it through law school [without] her pouring into me, lovingly holding me to [a] standard she knew I was capable of even when I didn’t know,” Phillips wrote.”

And longtime friend Corky Goldstein, a Harrisburg-based attorney, remembered Epps for having lived “an absolutely remarkable life,” four decades of which she dedicated to Temple.

“JoAnne, I can assure you that your wonderful deeds here on Earth, and your most remarkable life story, will never be forgotten by all those who knew you and loved you,” Goldstein wrote. “Travel well, JoAnne. I am sure that God has a very special place for you.”