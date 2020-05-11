Pennsylvania leaders are preparing for schools to reopen this fall, the state’s education secretary said Monday.
“We fully expect to come back to school in fall,” Pedro Rivera said during a virtual Senate Education Committee hearing. He said the education department would provide more information in the coming weeks on how it will prepare teachers and staff to transition back to school buildings that have been closed since March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
While Rivera said previously it was possible students would not return to in-person learning, he downplayed those comments Monday. The department’s intent is to reopen schools while keeping students and staff safe, he said.
“At worst, school’s going to look differently,” he said.
Rivera said the department will follow the recommendations of Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, but won’t necessarily mandate a particular approach to reopening, like staggered school schedules.
Instead, the department will “allow school districts to choose from multiple strategies” to meet continued social distancing guidelines, Rivera said.
He did not detail how schools might deal with logistical challenges. For instance, to a senator’s question about whether districts would receive additional state funding for more buses to accommodate social distancing, “that’s a conversation that’s going to come up,” Rivera said.
Rivera said the education department was looking at approaches other countries have taken to reopen schools, including Israel.
He said the department’s reopening plan would account for remediation students may need as a result of the closures. And after canceling standardized tests this spring, Rivera said the department “will not mandate testing in the fall.”
All Pennsylvania school districts and charter schools have complied with the requirement to submit plans for how they are continuing to educate students during the school closures, Rivera said.
Asked whether his department was evaluating how well distance learning programs were working, Rivera said districts had been required to post their education plans online for the public. “Community members can hold their schools accountable,” he said.