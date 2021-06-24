The Philadelphia school board is expected to adopt a “sanctuary schools” position Thursday, affirming its promise to protect immigrant students and families from inquiries by federal immigration authorities, as well as provide more training for staff and emotional support for immigrant students.

After months of talks with Juntos, the immigrant rights group that has pushed for sanctuary schools, the board will consider a resolution that says “federal immigration law enforcement activities at our schools, on our transportation routes, on our district property, or during school programs or activities significantly disrupts the welcoming environment and learning process for all students.”

While the Philadelphia School District already has policies not to release any information about students if approached by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, many staffers are unaware of them. The resolution calls for the district to develop an “emergency response plan to help ensure the safety and emotional well-being of students who may be impacted by federal immigration enforcement actions” and, within 100 days, relevant training for school staff, contractors, and volunteers.

Community pressure helped spur the board’s action. In March, immigrant students and community leaders demonstrated on the steps of the district’s North Broad Street headquarters.

“By assuring immigrant students and their families feel unconditionally safe in our schools, we are ensuring that they are given the opportunity to thrive and reach their greatest potential,” school board member Mallory Fix Lopez said in a statement.

Philadelphia is a “sanctuary city,” and while that means different things in different places, here it means local police don’t help ICE in rounding up, arresting, and removing migrants.

Leticia Egea-Hinton, the board vice president, said the resolution is “a critical step.”

Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of Juntos, called the resolution a “first step towards meaningfully safeguarding all families from immigration enforcement.”

The district has an “immigration toolkit” guiding staff on how best to support immigrant students. But in a Juntos survey of 350 administrators and teachers, 75% said they had received no training regarding ICE, and 73% said they didn’t know who to notify if ICE asked about students.

ICE enforcement guidelines dissuade agents from making arrests at designated “sensitive locations,” which include hospitals, churches, and schools. The guidelines also include school-related outside activities and bus stops when children are present.

But activists say ICE violates its own policies by arresting teenagers as they walk to school or taking parents into custody immediately before or after they drop off their children. In 2020, a pregnant mother from Honduras was detained by ICE after she dropped off her child at Kirkbride Elementary in South Philadelphia, sparking widespread panic in the immigrant community.

In 2018, the city won a major federal court ruling that said the Trump administration could not withhold grants in an effort to force Philadelphia to do so.

City police arrest people who they believe have committed crimes, regardless of immigration status, and a judge decides whether and when those people should be released. If ICE wants the city to keep a suspect in custody, it must present a signed judicial warrant, not merely an ICE-issued detainer.

But Immigrations and Customs Enforcement says its detainers are valid legal documents, and has repeatedly argued, so far unsuccessfully, that the city must comply.

The agency is now operating under new Biden administration guidelines that tell agents to focus on undocumented immigrants who pose risks to national security, border security, or public safety. The new guidance, however, doesn’t bar ICE from detaining people who fall outside the priorities.

The board is expected to take action on the proposed resolution at a meeting scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.