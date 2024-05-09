Penn adds security, makes commencement changes as protests continue

The University of Pennsylvania is adding security for this year’s graduation ceremony, as protests of Israel’s war in Gaza grow heading into their third week.

In an update to parents, families, and friends, Penn said there will be a “high level of security” at its 268th commencement, scheduled for May 20 at Franklin Field. Physician and author Siddhartha Mukherjee will be delivering the commencement address to the Class of 2024.

The gates are scheduled to open at 8 a.m., and airport-style security will be in place to screen attendees. Graduates will be required to show their Penn ID to enter the ceremony, the school said.

No bags, folding chairs, and metal seat backs will be permitted to enter the field, though the school said bench cushions will be permitted. Larger items, such as strollers and diaper bags, will be scanned by security. Otherwise, the school warned, “if an item does not fit in your pocket, please do not bring it with you.”

Signs, posters, flags, and artificial noisemakers are also prohibited. The move comes after pro-Palestinian protesters caused a disruption at University of Michigan’s commencement last weekend. A student protester was removed from Northeastern University’s graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park and arrested, according to MassLive.

The traditional processional of graduates from down Locust Walk to Franklin Field — which would pass next to the protest site on College Green — could also be impacted. As of Thursday morning, Penn hadn’t listed specifics about the processional on the school’s commencement website. The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It will be the second-straight year for tightened security at Penn’s commencement. Last year, airport-style screening was also in place because President Joe Biden attended the ceremony to support his granddaughter, Roberta “Maisy” Biden, who received a bachelor of arts degree.

While Penn is making changes to its commencement ceremony, it isn’t going as far as other universities where protests have taken place. Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. withdrew an invitation to CNN and SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish to deliver the commencement address due to pressure from protesters, while Columbia University canceled its two main commencement ceremonies and replaced them with smaller celebrations. USC similarly canceled its commencement, including a speech by valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, and keynote speaker Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

Protesters have set up tents and have been demonstrating at Penn for two weeks. They demand the school disclose its financial holdings, divest from any investments in the war, and provide amnesty for pro-Palestinian students facing discipline over past protests.

University leaders have allowed the encampment to remain despite multiple calls by interim President J. Larry Jameson for the tents to come down. Leaders have also met with the protesters, but have referred to a 2016 law that prohibits Pennsylvania from signing contracts with entities that boycott or divest from Israel.