Penn’s pro-Palestinian encampment expands after two weeks and stalled negotiations

Sixteen new tents have been set up on the University of Pennsylvania’s College Green as the school’s pro-Palestinian encampment has passed the week two mark.

The encampment grew Wednesday night in response to what the student organization UPenn Against the Occupation called “the administration’s continued bad-faith negotiations.”

Advertisement

The expansion began around 7:30 p.m., when organizers began to move the barriers that enclosed the original collection of 30-some tents as nearly 200 people chanted “Disclose, divest, defend” — shorthand for the encampment’s demands — the Daily Pennsylvanian reported. Protesters then drew an inverted red triangle on the Benjamin Franklin statue’s forehead, which has conflicting meanings as a reference to a Palestinian flag and the target markers used in terror attacks, as police officers flanked the barricade.

“Penn continues to focus on the safety of our campus, including expanding security presence in response to the expansion of the encampment, despite our efforts to resolve this situation,” read a statement issued by the university Wednesday night.

The triangle appeared to have been washed off of Franklin’s forehead by Thursday morning, and had been replaced by a whiteboard that encampment members have been updating with the death toll in Gaza, which has ticked past 34,000 Palestinians as Israeli forces prepare to enter Rafah.

The encampment is part of a broader movement on college campuses across the United States that is calling for universities to disclose their funding sources and divest their endowments from entities benefiting from the ongoing war in Gaza.

Twelve disciplinary hearings have been scheduled for Penn students involved in the encampment over violations of the university’s Guidelines on Open Expression, or rules for expressing free speech and protesting on campus. The university issued trespassing notices one day after the encampment set up, and Penn President J. Larry Jameson has repeatedly condemned the protest.

» READ MORE: What is divestment? And why do Penn students want it?

“The encampment should end. It is in violation of our policies, it is disrupting campus operations and events, and it is causing fear for many in our large, diverse community, especially among our Jewish students. But any response to the encampment must balance possible escalation of the current situation with the need to protect the safety and rights of everyone,” Jameson said in a statement issued Monday

The encampment’s expansion comes after a round of negotiations that organizers characterized as favorable.

“It felt like we were making progress with the school,” a Penn graduate student who attended a two-hour-long negotiation session Tuesday with university leadership previously told The Inquirer.

» READ MORE: Penn leaders hold third meeting with encampment members: ‘It felt like we were making progress,’ one student said.

More than 2,600 people have been arrested for participating in pro-Palestinian encampments, according to a tracker from The Appeal. Universities have asked city and state police forces to disband the protests, resulting in a wide array of unrest.

A New York City police officer called to Columbia University accidentally fired a gun while removing protesters from a campus building, while officers at the University of Arizona and the University of Texas at Austin discharged rubber bullets and pepper balls while breaking up their respective encampments. At the University of California Los Angeles, officers stood by for hours as counter-protesters beat encampment members with sticks and shot off fireworks.

Disciplinary proceedings for student organizers at Penn could “result in the inability ... to graduate or continue their education ... in subsequent years,” Jameson said. The university has also requested support from the Philadelphia Police Department in disbanding the encampment, which city officials have been reluctant to offer.

» READ MORE: Penn weighs risk of removing encampment, saying it ‘is causing fear for many’

Jameson contended that the protests have not been peaceful, citing vandalism to the Franklin statue, reports of threatening speech, and instances of agitation from counter-protesters. Over the past two weeks, a man entered the encampment with a large a knife, another was cited for harassment after spraying down tents with chemicals, and videos posted to Instagram people call for a “UCLA 2.0″ while banging banging pots and pans outside the barricades.

Jewish students have reported 132 incidents of harassment surrounding the encampment, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Penn President’s Jewish Student Advisory Council.

“I feel betrayed by the university, who just two days ago said that everyday the encampment exists, it presents a danger to the community,” said Eyal Yakoby, a Jewish Penn senior who has vocally opposed the encampment and antisemitism on campus. “They need to stand by their word.”

» READ MORE: While a few other universities reach compromises with protesters, why can’t Penn?