“My second grader is incapable of doing it on his own. It’s not something that is possible,” Radnor mother Alyssa Mazziotta said Monday. That morning, she had helped her son log in to a Zoom meeting: The link given through Schoology, an online learning platform, didn’t work, but Mazziotta — who conducts online trainings for software engineers and project managers for work — understood she could access it by going to Zoom. She texted her son’s teacher for a password.