Washington Township school board rejects $27,000 bonus request from Superintendent Eric Hibbs in latest showdown with embattled schools chief

The Washington Township school board has denied a request from Superintendent Eric Hibbs seeking more than $27,000 in merit pay, marking the latest battle with its embattled schools chief.

With little public comment, the nine-member board voted 3-0, with six abstentions, on the request Tuesday. Several board members who did not vote cited conflicts of interest.

Board president Julie Kozempel said the board’s lawyer advised that five favorable votes were needed on a personnel matter to adopt it, so the measure failed.

Hibbs disputed her interpretation, saying the request was presented on the board agenda as a finance item, and required a majority vote, which it received.

It was not immediately clear how the matter would be resolved. The dispute will likely lead to another legal showdown between Hibbs and the board.

Hibbs, who was suspended in March but reinstated by a judge last month, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday, nor did his lawyers.

Hibbs said he had met four of the five goals approved by the board and listed with his contract for the 2024-25 school year. He is entitled to an annual merit bonus of up to 14.99% of his salary, provided he meets goals set by the board, according to the contract.

Hibbs was seeking compensation of $27,319 for four goals that involved completing and making Google training, taking online professional development courses, and beefing up security.

“To accomplish these things and get paid $27,000 is disappointing to me,” said resident James Masotti. “I think we can do better.”

Several board members and other residents who spoke at the meeting said the bonus should be awarded because it was included in Hibbs’ contract. Hibbs made a similar request in February, but it was pulled from the agenda.

“You’re adding to the lawsuit. It’s contractual,” said resident Tom Baldosaro. “You can’t pick and choose what you adhere to.”

The board placed the superintendent on paid administrative leave in March pending an investigation into an ethics complaint.

Hibbs has been superintendent in the Washington Township district since 2023. His contract, with an annual salary of $215,000, runs through 2027.

Hibbs’ attorney has said the ethics complaint alleged Hibbs provided preferential treatment to a relative of a board member by changing a failing math grade in September 2023.

In July, a Superior Court judge ruled that the board had violated the Open Public Meetings Act when it suspended him. He returned to work earlier this month.

The merit pay vote marks the latest development in an escalating dispute as the South Jersey school system prepares to reopen next week for 7,200 students.

Here are takeaways from the meeting:

Impasse declared in teacher contract talks

The Washington Township Education Association said it has reached an impasse with the district in negotiating a new contract for teachers and secretaries.

Union president Gerry Taraschi said the two sides had almost reached a tentative agreement but negotiations broke down last week. He cited interference by Hibbs, a claim also made by board member Connie Baker. Hibbs called Baker’s comments inappropriate.

“We were on the verge of settling with a fair and equitable contract,” Taraschi said.

The union has asked for a state mediator, Taraschi said. The union represents about 800 members. Their contract expired June 30.

Washington Township High math teacher Mike Dempsey held up signs to protest the merit pay and teachers contract during the meeting. One listed sarcastic 2025 goals, including “sue my employer,” with a check mark next to it, and “Inspire Young Minds,” which was crossed out on the sign.

“I feel like we’re being treated unfairly,” said Dempsey.

Nine teaching assistants reinstated, will get health insurance

The board reinstated the district’s nine most senior teaching assistants who were set to lose their health insurance benefits after their hours were cut.

In a cost-cutting move to balance its budget for 2025-26, the district in May reduced the hours for 59 aides by 15 minutes, making them part-time and ineligible for benefits.

Most of those affected are among the lowest paid in the district, said Angela Terruso, president of the Washington Township Schools Support Services Personnel Association, which represents about 500 members.

Terruso said she had hoped to have the 50 remaining assistants reinstated, too. The support staff includes bus drivers, cafeteria aides, custodians, security, and teaching assistants.

“We feel devalued and not respected,” said Terruso. “We make the least and give the most.”

Regina Nigro, a special assistant with the district for 22 years, broke into tears when the board reinstated her. The audience, filled with union members, applauded.

“I love my job,” said Nigro, 60. I love being here with the kids."

New legal counsel?

The board agreed to consider retaining a new solicitor. Board member Linda Hartong said the board had “gotten some not-so-good legal advice.”

The board has been represented by Ari Schneider of the Busch Law Group in Metuchen. Schneider was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

In a statement Wednesday, Schneider said:

“While we are required to maintain confidentiality with respect to the details of all matters regarding the representation of our clients, serving school districts in today’s volatile environment can be especially challenging. Our firm works hard to guide clients through the issues they face — no matter how routine or complex.”

In reinstating Hibbs, the judge voided a resolution invoking the “doctrine of necessity” adopted by the board to carry out the suspension vote. The board said the action was needed because several members had conflicts of interest and it did not have the quorum needed to vote.

Resident Randy Ford filed a lawsuit contending the resolution to suspend Hibbs was introduced, revised, and voted upon without mention of the doctrine. The lawsuit resulted in Hibbs’ reinstatement.