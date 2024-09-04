Everything you need to know about Charli XCX at the Wells Fargo Center

Everyone’s favorite Brat is coming to Philadelphia.

Charli XCX, the British electro-pop sensation, is bringing her “Sweat” tour to Philadelphia on Sept. 25, with Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan as a co-headliner. The concert, set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center, is part of a 21-city tour across the U.S. and Canada, which kicks off on Sept. 14 in Detroit.

The tour, officially titled “Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat,” features Shygirl as the opening act. Before hitting Philadelphia, the artists will perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But this isn’t the first time the British electro popstar has performed for a Philly crowd.

Her latest album Brat, released in June, has made XCX one of the top artists of the summer. The album’s bold, chartreuse aesthetic celebrates self-expression and has sparked a cultural movement that includes everything from faux smoothie collaborations to mentions in national political discourse.

In honor of XCX, Philly bars and venues will be on the Brat wave with lime green cocktails and dance parties leading up to the concert.

As the Wells Fargo Center prepares for the Queen Brat herself, we’ve compiled everything you need to know to “go real wild when” she’s “bumpin’ that” inside the multipurpose arena.

📅 Schedule

The “Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat” concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently selling for for over $200 on Ticketmaster.

✔️ What you can bring

Bags

Hand clutches, wristlets and small purses no larger than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches are allowed in the venue, but leave backpacks, suitcases and large multi-compartment bags at home. Medical equipment bags and parental bags are allowed but they must be smaller than 14-inches by 14-inches by 6-inches — all must go thru x-ray screening at entry.

Entrance for x-ray screenings are on Broad Street, 11th Street, or the Premium Access entrance for bags larger than the permitted size (4.5-inches by 6.5-inches) and those smaller than 14-inches by 14-inches by 6-inches during sporting events and concerts.

At the 11th Street entrance, there are lockers available for prohibited bags. Lockers are limited, and priced based on bag size for $5 to $15 (payable only by credit cards).

Signs

Signs must be no larger than 11 by 17 inches, cannot be attached to sticks or poles, and must be made of cloth, paper, or paperboard. Signs should not obstruct sponsor or building signage or fellow concertgoers’ views. No political, ideological, or commercial content is allowed, as determined by Wells Fargo Center staff.

Cameras

Cameras without professional equipment, detachable lenses, or lenses longer than 2.5 inches are permitted. Video and audio recording devices, including GoPro and Contour cameras, monopods, tripods, and selfie sticks, are not allowed.

Umbrellas are allowed

But only collapsible and foldable ones can enter the venue. Leave long classical and straight umbrellas with pointed tips behind.

❌ What you can’t bring

Prohibited items include self-defense sprays (mace, pepper spray), alcohol, illegal drugs, large banners, outside food and beverages (except baby food and medically necessary items), and selfie sticks. Strollers are not allowed in the seating sections but can be checked at the Guest Services desk behind Section 122.

🚭 Can you smoke at the Wells Fargo Center?

No, you cannot smoke at The Wells Fargo Center. The venue is a smoke-free arena, including electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. There are no designated smoking areas outside of the arena — concertgoers who leave the arena to smoke will not be permitted re-entry under the Wells Fargo Center policy.

🍴 What to eat and drink

For hungry concertgoers, the Wells Fargo Center has plenty of concessions to choose from.

Find Carselliano’s Steaks at section 124, Insomnia cookies at section 118, Shake Shack at section 115, Federal Donuts at section 102, and more in the Main Concourse. And Chickies & Petes at section 216, Toothsome Milkshakes at section 220, and others in the Mezzanine. See the full list of food vendors online.

If you’re looking for a sit-down meal, consider Adrian by James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr. The menu serves American-style cuisine with east coast oysters, chicken Parm, and filet mignon in an upscale tavern. The restaurant is open for select concerts and special events — reservations are determined closer to event dates. Check the website for more details closer to the XCX concert.

Note: Baby food, medically necessary items, and empty plastic refillable water bottles (there are water bottle filing stations at Sections 105 and 110) are permitted.

🚗 How to get to the Wells Fargo Center

Parking

Drivers can purchase tickets for parking at lots adjacent to the venue online. Tickets are $35 for general adjacent parking lot to $44 for verified resale parking ticket. Parking lots do not accept cash payments. All vehicles parked in the lots are subject to screening.

The venue also recommends booking parking in advance via SpotHero. The app for parking reservations is offering spots for $11.98 to $44 at nearby locations for the XCX concert.

Note: Handicap accessible parking is adjacent to entrances on the east, west, and south sides of the arena. Folks can drop passengers off at any building entrance before parking, if needed.

Public Transportation

SEPTA travelers, head south along the Broad Street subway line. Exit Pattison Avenue, the last southbound stop.

Center City: Take the Broad Street Line south or Route 4 bus southbound to Broad Street. West Philly: Hop on the Market-Frankford Line east to 15th Street Station, transfer to Broad Street, and head southbound. Suburbs: Ride the Regional Rail train to Suburban Station at 16th and JFK, walk through the concourse to City Hall Station, and transfer to the Broad Street Line heading south. Western suburbs: Take the suburban bus or trolley to the 69th Street Transportation Center, transfer to the eastbound Market-Frankford Line to the 15th Street Station, then get on the Broad Street Line to Pattison Avenue. PATCO Speedline: Board a westbound train to the 12th/13th Locust Street PATCO Station. Exit the PATCO station and hop on the SEPTA Broad Street Line southbound at SEPTA’s Walnut-Locust Station (mere blocks away). Take the Broad Street Line to the last stop, NRG Station, and exit there. Tip: Ask the cashier at the PATCO station for a round-trip ticket.

SEPTA added 10 local trains to its regular service on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station for the concert. Trains depart from Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes from 6:05 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Be sure to go directly to NRG Station after to catch both the Broad Street Line and connecting services.

Uber and Lyft

Rideshare drop-off is located at Broad and Pattison, close to parking Lot T.

🎧 Is there a Sensory Room?

Looking for an escape? The Sensory Room is located on the Suite Level for any fan that needs sensory relief. There are also sensory bags available for folks who may need help lessening the sensory overload. More information on accessibility at the venue is online.

⛔ What is the re-entry policy?

There is no re-entry allowed after ticket scan. Requests for exceptions are handled on a case-by-case basis by security and/or guest services.