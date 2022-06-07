Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator will headline the Made in America music festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Labor Day weekend, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The Jay-Z curated fest will also feature beloved local artists like Jazmine Sullivan, who performed last weekend at The Roots Picnic, and Lil Uzi Vert, who made a surprise appearance during a set by Lil Baby at the festival last year.

Made in America, which began in Philly in 2012, has taken place every year on the Parkway, except for in 2020, when it was cancelled because of COVID-19. The ticketed event, which typically draws about 50,000 fans a day, will be held on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

Other acts announced for this year’s festival include Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, and Ryan Castro.

In a news release, organizers said the festival has generated more than $150 million in economic impact for Philly since its inception.

The Cause Village, which features a row of booths helmed by nonprofit and activist organizations, will feature groups like Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly, and United in Community this year.

A two-day general admission ticket to Made in America costs $150 this year, plus a $37.56 service fee. Two-day VIP tickets are $750 with an $85.24 service charge.