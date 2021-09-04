Against many obstacles — including a pandemic and historic flooding — Made In America kicked off the Labor Day weekend in Philly Saturday. The popular concert founded by Jay-Z and canceled last year because of COVID-19 is back with a tighter focus on hip-hop and R&B and new restrictions on attendees.

As gates on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway opened at noon under blue skies, music fans had to either prove they’ve been vaccinated or show the result of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry. City officials and concert organizers forged ahead with the two-day festival despite the worrisome delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases. By contrast, spectators have already been banned for the Broad Street Run next month.

Of the hundreds standing in line, about half were wearing masks, which are required at the festival. Just beyond the gates, boxes of Clorox wipes were available to help slow the spread of germs.

If COVID-19 weren’t enough, the region continues struggling to recover from the flooding caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida. Right next to the concert grounds, Interstate 676 from Broad Street to the Schuylkill Expressway — turned into a canal by floodwaters Thursday — remained closed Saturday as crews continued to remove sediment and debris.

Thousands of fans are expected at the festival, which came to Philadelphia in 2012 and gets underway this year at 2 p.m. with a performance by Destin Conrad. In all, 34 acts will perform on three different stages over two days. The headliners are Atlanta rapper Lil Baby on Saturday and pop star Justin Bieber on Sunday. Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Rich, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, and Young Thug.