Matt Cord to take over Pierre Robert’s midday slot at WMMR

Longtime Philly radio host Matt Cord will serve as the late Pierre Robert’s successor for WMMR’s midday slot starting next month, the station’s parent company, Beasley Media Group, announced Monday.

“Nobody replaces Pierre — let’s make that clear,” Cord said in a statement. “I promise to carry his amazing spirit into the studio bearing his name and do my best to make him proud.”

Cord will take on Robert’s former time slot starting Dec. 1, and leaves behind the morning slot at WMGK he took on in 2023 following fellow radio veteran John DeBella’s retirement. Cord previously helmed the midday time slot at WMMR briefly in the 1990s, when Robert switched to mornings, and his return to the rock station marks his third run there.

A replacement for Cord at WMGK is expected to be announced “in the coming weeks,” Beasley said.

A longtime friend of Robert’s, Cord has been appearing on the air in Philadelphia for about 40 years, and, in addition to stints at WMMR and WMGK, previously hosted mornings at BEN-FM and helmed the afternoon drive slot at Y-100. In addition to his radio work, Cord has served as the Sixers’ in-arena announcer for more than 20 years.

Despite his Philly radio pedigree, Cord, a Glen Mills native, noted that “no one can step into [Robert’s] sparkling high-top Converse and fill them.” Instead, he said, he hopes to “carry on” Robert’s role in tribute.

“Everyone at the station is so grateful that our longtime friend and radio family member Matt Cord is willing to take that on,” WMMR program director Chuck Damico said. “No one can replace Pierre, but I know that Matt can do him proud and Pierre would absolutely 100% approve of this. We will all continue to honor Pierre in everything we do forever.”

Robert, 70, was found dead in is home in Gladwyne on Oct. 29, prompting an outpouring of grief from friends and fans. A Northern California native, Robert joined WMMR as an on-air host in 1981, and quickly became one of Philadelphia’s most distinctive and well-liked radio personalities.

Following Robert’s death, hundreds of fans and friends flooded Rittenhouse Square, one of the late radio host’s favorite spots in Philadelphia. Among those who showed up to honor him were WXPN host Jim McGuinn, B101 host and former Preston & Steve cohost Kathy Romano, a slew of WMMR staffers, and Cord himself, The Inquirer previously reported.

Next month, WMMR plans to host a tribute concert for Robert dubbed Pierre Robert: A Show of Life. Set to take place at the Fillmore on Dec. 17, the show will feature appearances from The Hooters, Brent Smith and Zach Meyers of Shinedown, Lizzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, and Ed Roland of Collective Soul.

“We will sing, dance, and celebrate in the way Pierre would have wanted us to,” Damico said of the concert.