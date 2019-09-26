De Niro has played a few Philly area-based characters over the years, most recently Sheeran, a reputed mobster from Darby who claimed to have killed Jimmy Hoffa — a story on which The Irishman will focus when it is released in theaters on Nov. 1 and on Netflix Nov. 27. One of De Niro’s most well known Philly characters is a tad softer the mob-associated assassin: Pat Solitano Sr., otherwise known as the father of Bradley Cooper’s character in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, which filmed in the Philly ‘burbs.