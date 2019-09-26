Philadelphia will get a whole lot of Robert De Niro come November.
When Netflix’s The Irisiman, in which De Niro plays Philly area mobster Frank Sheeran, premieres he’ll actually be in Philly to film another project.
De Niro will come to town starting in early November to begin work on After Exile, Greater Philadelphia Film Office executive director Sharon Pinkenson has confirmed. The film, another crime drama, puts De Niro alongside Shailene Woodley, and Chloë Grace Moretz. Shia LaBeouf reportedly will costar, while Joshua Michael Stern (Jobs) will direct.
Announced earlier this year, the film reportedly features LaBeouf as an ex-con who goes back to his illegal ways in order to save his younger brother from a life of crime. De Niro plays LaBeouf’s father, also an ex-con, Deadline reports. Woodley, meanwhile, will portray a childhood friend of LaBeouf’s character. Moretz’s character has not yet been announced.
De Niro has played a few Philly area-based characters over the years, most recently Sheeran, a reputed mobster from Darby who claimed to have killed Jimmy Hoffa — a story on which The Irishman will focus when it is released in theaters on Nov. 1 and on Netflix Nov. 27. One of De Niro’s most well known Philly characters is a tad softer the mob-associated assassin: Pat Solitano Sr., otherwise known as the father of Bradley Cooper’s character in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, which filmed in the Philly ‘burbs.
As Philly area native Cooper told David Letterman on the Late Show back in 2012, he actually volunteered his own Uncle Ernie, a heating and air-conditioning repairman from Delco, to teach De Niro the Philly accent. According to NBC, Cooper’s uncle did so by reading De Niro his own lines from the script.
LaBeouf, meanwhile, made local headlines with a high-profile visit to Philly in 2016, when he passed through the area as part of an art project called “Take Me Anywhere.” As part of that endeavor, LaBeouf hitchhiked across the country, landing in Philly at 9th and Passyunk. He fared better than HitchBOT, and ultimately moved on from Philly to the Midwest.
After Exile will be the latest in a string of high-profile projects to film in Philadelphia this year. So far, we’ve seen stars like Jason Segel working on Dispatches from Elsewhere, Idris Elba making Concrete Cowboys, the Fab Five doing makeovers for Netflix’s Queer Eye, and Sterling K. Brown and Lyric Ross filming NBC’s This Is Us.
“It’s exciting,” Pinkenson said of After Exile’s upcoming trip to Philly. “It’s been quite a year.”