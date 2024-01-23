Da’vine Joy Randolph picks up Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress

Could 2024 be the year a Philadelphian snags Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars?

Mount Airy native Da’vine Joy Randolph picked up her first nomination during the unveiling ceremony hosted by Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz on Tuesday morning.

It’s been a banner year for her. Randolph — who plays a grieving mother in the English prep school-set ensemble dramedy The Holdovers — was nominated for Best Supporting Actress after winning a Golden Globe for the same role. She (alongside the dozens of other nominees that do not hail from Philly) will find out who won during the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10.

. Here’s what to know about Randolph’s nomination, plus the odds of a Philly victory.

Best Supporting Actress: Da’vine Joy Randolph

Randolph’s firs Oscar nomination is for her role as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. In it, the Temple University alum plays a cafeteria worker at a New England boarding school who befriends a curmudgeonly teacher and troublemaking student while mourning her son who was killed in the Vietnam War over Christmas break.

“We have all these really nice holiday stories, and that’s cool. But what is the movie for people having a different experience during the holidays?” Randolph told The Inquirer about the role. “I just love the fullness of [Lamb’s] personality, and this idea that broken people are able to come together to fill a void.”

Randolph, 37, got her start in theater as a lead in the 2012 Broadway thriller-musical Ghost, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She then transitioned to the screen with roles in acclaimed films such as Dolemite Is My Name and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and television shows including The Last O.G and Only Murders in The Building.

Award show prognosticators have labeled Randolph as all but a shoe-in for the Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars after she scooped up wins at the Globe and Critic’s Choice Awards. She’s been lauded for her uncanny Boston accent, sharp one liners, and ability to capture “the weight of grief” as Lamb.

Randolph will compete against Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie), and Jodie Foster (Nyad).