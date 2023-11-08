Little Steven on Bruce Springsteen: “We had no idea how much pain” the Boss was in this summer

When Bruce Springsteen abruptly postponed his two Philadelphia concerts at Citizens Bank Park in August ― and then went on to play five shows in New England and New Jersey before calling off the rest of his 2023 dates ― “we were just as surprised as everyone else to learn the extent of his illness,” E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt has said.

Springsteen initially called off his his Philly shows, announcing only that he was “taken ill,” but later revealing that he is suffering from peptic ulcer disease and had been advised by doctors to re-schedule all of his concerts this year until 2024, including the Philadelphia shows now slated for next August 21 and 23.

“I got to tell you the truth, we had no idea how much pain he was in,” Van Zandt ― who is also variously known as Little Steven and Miami Steve ― told USA Today at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn on Friday.

“It was remarkable when we found out that he had been in pain for five shows at least, he is just a tough guy,” Van Zandt said.

Since he’s been off the road and recovering from his illness, Springsteen has made few public appearances. Last month, he showed up at a Monmouth College symposium that marked the 50th anniversary of the release of his 1973 album The Wild, The Innocent & the E Street Shuffle which featured acts including Adam Weiner of Philadelphia’s Low Cut Connie, who performed “Incident on 57th Street” with original E Street drummer Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez.

And on Monday at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York he surprised the audience at the Stand Up For Heroes fundraiser for veterans’ causes for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. He first joined John Mellencamp for “Wasted Days” and then sang five of his own songs, featuring the live debut of “Addicted To Romance” from Rebecca Miller’s new movie She Came To Me.

The Springsteen tour is scheduled to resume on March 19 in Phoenix. This week, tickets went on sale for the Boss & E Street Band’s 2024 European stadium tour, which kicks off in Wales on May 5 and runs until the end of July.

Peptic ulcer disease involves open sores in the stomach or first part of the small intestine, with abdominal pain and nausea among the common symptoms. At the Rock Hall ceremony, Van Zandt said Springsteen “is all good now” and the band plans to “come back stronger than ever in March.”