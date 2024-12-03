Kendrick Lamar and SZA are coming to the Linc next summer

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road together in 2025 on the “Grand National Tour,” a 19-city stadium trek that will play Lincoln Financial Field on May 5.

Lamar has had a banner 2024. The Compton, Calif. rapper topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts three times. First it was “Not Like Us,” as part of his rap battle royale with Drake earlier this year, then “Like That,” a Future-Metro Boomin song he guested on. Currently “Squabble Up,” the lead single from GNX, an album he surprised released last month, is topping the charts.

In fact, Lamar currently holds all five top spots on the Billboard singles chart simultaneously, a feat accomplished before only by Taylor Swift, Drake, and The Beatles. His “Squabble Up” video is an homage to the Roots’ 1999 music video for “The Next Movement.” Whether the Eagles will be playing that day is yet to be determined, but Lamar is performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.

Lamar will be joined by SZA on all dates of the tour, which kicks off April 19 in Minneapolis. SZA, the genre-blending singer and songwriter from New Jersey had a 2023 to rival Lamar’s 2024. Her album SOS topped critics best-of lists and the singer born Solána Rowe headlined her own arena tour that played the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. (She was also scheduled to be a headliner, along with Lizzo, for the 2023 Made in America festival that was canceled.)

It’s going to be a busy music May in South Philly. Metallica plays the Linc on May 23 and 25, and Post-Malone, Jelly Roll, and Sierra Ferrell will be across the street in Citizens Bank Park on May 24. Later in the season, My Chemical Romance and Alice Cooper are at the Phillies stadium on Aug. 15.

Tickets for the “Grand National Tour,” which also includes a Hershey Park Stadium date on June 16, go on sale via a Cash App Visa Card presale Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. General on sale starts Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time at grandnationaltour.com.