Patti LaBelle warns Taylor Swift to ‘stay home,’ predicts Eagles will win against Chiefs

Patti LaBelle has a few choice words for Chiefs fans, Taylor Swift, and Swifties ahead of Kansas City’s highly anticipated Monday Night Football game against the Eagles that Swift (might) attend.

“Back up, boo boo. They’re going down.”

On Friday’s episode of the Tamron Hall show, the pair discussed the upcoming game.

“The young producer of this hour … she had the nerve to say to me, ‘Well the Chiefs are playing the Eagles and the Chiefs have Taylor Swift,’” Hall — a Temple University graduate — told LaBelle as the crowd gasped. “I said the Eagles have Patti LaBelle.”

Advertisement

That’s when the Godmother of Soul turned around and began flapping her Eagle wings.

LaBelle, 79, is Philly born and bred and a real-deal Eagles fan. She previously credited her Southwest Philly roots for keeping her youthful.

“It’s the Philly in me,” LaBelle said in a previous episode of Hall’s talk show.

LaBelle also has her own street — a section of Broad between Spruce and Locust called Patti LaBelle Way — joining the likes of Boyz II Men and Muhammad Ali, though Ali was a native of Kentucky.

She also has a guest feature on the Eagles’ recently released A Philly Special Christmas Special, teaming up with Jordan Mailata on “This Christmas.”

The local legend has also extended her support to the Eagles before.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, she called quarterback Jalen Hurts to wish him luck. This season, she sent Hurts a bouquet of roses with a note that said, “Here’s to the winner in you!”

On Hall’s show Friday, LaBelle said the Eagles were definitely going to win Monday night’s game.

“It’s a done deal,” LaBelle explained. “I love you, Taylor, but stay home.”