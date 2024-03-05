Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are playing Asbury Park this summer

Bruce Springsteen is coming to the Jersey Shore.

Isn’t he there already, you might ask? Well yes, he did grow up in Freehold, lives in Colts Neck, and got his start in Asbury Park.

But other than popping in for surprise visits at the Stone Pony, Springsteen appearances in the central Jersey boardwalk town are rare. He hasn’t played an officially announced show in Asbury Park in over 20 years.

That will change in September when the Boss and the E Street Band headline the Sea.Hear.Now on the Asbury beach on Sept. 15.

Advertisement

Sea.Hear.Now will kick off on Sept. 14, with Noah Kahan headlining and the Black Crowes, Revivalists, Peaches, and Robert Randolph also performing. Springsteen tops the bill on Sept. 15, with the Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, Joy Oladokun, and Rachel Ana Dobken on the bill.

The Jersey Shore date is scheduled just a few weeks after Springsteen and the E Street Band are slated to play Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on August 21 and 23, in a show that were rescheduled from August 2023.

Those two dates were postponed at the last minute due to what was originally announced as a Springsteen illness. The following month, it was revealed he was suffering from peptic ulcer disease, and all of his remaining 2023 concerts were postponed.

» READ MORE: Review: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band make a triumphant return to the Wells Fargo Center

Springsteen and the E Streeters are scheduled to resume touring on March 19 in Phoenix. After a month long U.S. arena tour, the Boss and band head to Europe in May for two months before the second leg of the U.S. tour begins in Pittsburgh on Aug. 15.

Sea. Hear.Now launched in 2018 and has featured Green Day, the Killers, Stevie Nicks, and Pearl Jam. In 2018, Springsteen showed up to play with Social Distortion.

Tickets go on sale via a pre-sale at 10 am.m Thursday March 7. General on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. Details can be found at seahearnowfestival.com