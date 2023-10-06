Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates for 2024

Bruce Springsteen has announced rescheduled tour dates in 2024 for concerts that he postponed because he is suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

The new dates with the E Street Band begin with a show in Phoenix on March 19 and continue in arenas though April 21 in Columbus, Ohio. After a four-month break, the U.S. tour with then pick up on Aug. 15 and 18, before the Boss arrives back in Philadelphia for two shows at Citizens Bank Park on August 21 and 23.

Those Philadelphia shows are previously-announced make-up dates for the two concerts this past August that Springsteen called off only hours before showtime when it was announced he had been “taken ill.” Springsteen and the band did played a Philadelphia show earlier this year, when they rocked a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in March.

No other details were announced at the time, but when he later called off all of his September shows, the Jersey rocker released a statement that read: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

This new run of shows are the first for Springsteen and the E Streeters to be announced for 2024, other than the Citizens Bank Park dates. It is expected that a European stadium tour will be mounted in the Springsteen and early summer in the gap between the U.S. shows, with speculation among fans that next year’s tour will mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984 release of his blockbuster album Born in the U.S.A.

In other Springsteen news, the Boss will return to his side gig as DJ on Sirius / XM radio on Monday when the first new episode of his From My Home To Yours show will air on his E Street Radio channel at 9 a.m. on Monday. He recorded 29 previous episodes during the pandemic from April 2020 to Oct. 2021.

Ticket information for Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 shows at Citizens Bank Park is at phillies.com/springsteen.