Bruce Springsteen postpones the rest of his 2023 shows while recovering from peptic ulcer disease

The Boss is taking a break.

On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the group’s remaining 2023 tour dates would all be postponed citing the singer’s recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on the doctor’s advice,” a post to Springsteen’s social media accounts said. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

The postponement impacts shows scheduled across Canada, Arizona, and California.

Earlier this year, Springsteen abruptly canceled his shows in Philadelphia citing illness. Then, earlier this month, he canceled the remainder of his September shows and announced that he was dealing with peptic ulcer disease, a condition where sores line the stomach area, sometimes causing stomach pains and other symptoms.

The cancellations only appear to impact 2023 shows for now, and ticket holders will receive information next week about the rescheduled shows.

Springsteen’s rescheduled Philadelphia dates are for Aug. 21 and Aug. 23, 2024, at Citizens Bank Park and are not currently impacted by the shift.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in a statement about the postponements. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”