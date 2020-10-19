But because Punch Line Philly is a restaurant, it is permitted to operate indoors at up to 50% capacity under new city regulations that went into effect Oct. 2. The club is keeping its maximum capacity below that level, while following regulations to keep tables spaced at least six feet apart with no more than four people at a table, no alcohol served without a meal, and servers wearing both masks and face shields. Tickets are available at punchlinephilly.com.