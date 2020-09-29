Philadelphia restaurants can increase indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50% starting Friday, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Tuesday.
Expanded indoor dining capacity began in the rest of the state earlier this month but was delayed in Philadelphia, where coronavirus restrictions have been more stringent. Restaurants must certify online with the state that they are following guidelines, Farley said, and the city has imposed an additional restriction of limiting seating to four people per table.
“We want only household members to be dining together,” he said.
Diners seated at tables must be six feet apart from those at other tables, Farley said, and servers must wear both masks and face shields.
Restaurants can improve ventilation by opening windows and doors or by optimizing heating and cooling systems, Farley said. He also encouraged restaurants to continue with expanded outdoor dining.
“No matter how much restaurants improve ventilation indoors, the ventilation outdoors is going to be much better,” Farley said. “We do think that’s a much safer environment for diners.”
Farley said the easing of restrictions is possible because the city had an average of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day last week.
“Those numbers are similar to what we had the week before,” he said.