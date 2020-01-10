The next match, which could be the final evening of the tournament if Jennings wins, will air Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. If Holzhauer or Rutter manage to win the next match, Jeopardy! will add as many as three more nights (next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday), until the first contestant wins three matches. The champ will also walk away with a $1 million prize, while the two runner-ups will each earn $250,000.