There is now one Jeopardy! contestant who can accurately call himself the “Greatest of All Time.”
Ken Jennings, the computer programmer turned full-time Jeopardy! champion, won the show’s epic prime time trivia tournament on ABC hosted by Alex Trebek that featured the most-successful three contestants in the show’s history. Jennings won his third and final game Tuesday night, defeating James Holzhauer in a tight contest decided during the final minutes of the show.
Leading after two games by a combined 10,419 points, Jennings correctly answered the Final Jeopardy clue (Who is Iago?") but cautiously wagered no points. Holzhauer wagered everything he had and could have stolen the match, but incorrectly answered “Who is Horatio?,” handing Jennings the win.
“It has taken 15 years for Ken Jennings to finally answer the question, ‘Is he as good as he appeared to be in that great run on Jeopardy!?’ " Trebek said following the game before anointing Jennings “the greatest of all time Jeopardy! champion.”
Lancaster native Brad Rutter once again finished in a distant third, and was largely a non-factor during the entire competition. Holzhauer had limited his taunts to social media, but Tuesday night didn’t pass up a chance to mock Rutter on national television over his score.
“It’s gotten to be that kind of competition, hasn’t it,” Trebek dryly noted.
Here are some more highlights from Tuesday’s competition:
- World according to Kareem: Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offered all the clues to this category, which included his signature basketball shot (“What is the skyhook”), Oscar Robertson’s jersey number (“What is one?”), and the martial arts training he received from Bruce Lee (“What is jae-kan-do?”).
- Jeoportmanteau!: The best category of the night came during the first round, and featured some clever and linguistically challenging word blends known as portmanteaus. The funniest clue was one Rutter actually answered correctly: “Sentient creature like Olaf or Frosty plus ‘The #1 Kosher wine brand in America.’ “ The response: “What is Snowmanischewitz?”
- ‘You delight in the moment': Jennings appeared to struggle with a Daily Double, but ultimately answered correctly, causing Trebek to comment on his answering technique. “I hope you will not take offense, Ken. But so often when you respond, you respond in a questioning manner as if you’re not sure. And you delight in the moment,” Trebek said. “It’s wonderful to see.”
- Light on celebrities: Other than Abdul-Jabbar, the only other celebrity to appear Tuesday was actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star read all the clues in the “Greatest Comedians” category.
In addition to taking home the title of “Greatest of All Time,” Jennings will pocket a $1 million prize, increasing his career earnings on the show to a whopping $4.4 million. Holzhauer and Rutter will each earn $250,000. Despite losing to Jennings, Rutter remains Jeopardy!’ s all-time highest-earning winner, with a total of $4.95 million in prize money dating back to his initial appearance in 2000.
The tournament has garnered monster ratings for ABC, averaging more than 16 million viewers a night across its first three nights last week, according to Nielsen ratings. That’s more viewers than all of ESPN’s 2019 Monday Night Football telecasts, and ranks second among entertainment programs so far this season, behind NBC’s Golden Globes broadcast (18.32 million viewers).
During the tournament’s first game, Jennings barely edged out Holzhauer, beating him by just 200 points. Holzhauer managed to win night two, but Jennings’ victory during the tournament’s third night was such blowout that neither Holzhauer nor Rutter even bothered to offer an answer during Final Jeopardy.
Harry Friedman, the longtime producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, told Slate the goal of the tournament was to make the questions difficult for the contestants, but not so obscure that they alienated the audience. He also offered an update on Trebek’s health, as the longtime host continues to cope with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“His course of treatment keeps changing. He is on now on a trial drug that just got approved,” Friedman said. “There have been days when he comes in to work and he doesn’t feel well. But by the time we get to taping a few hours later, there’s somehow a resurgence in strength and energy. It’s a marvel to behold. He is able to put everything else aside when the moment comes, host the show, and do it well. He has not called in sick once.”