A Yardley Borough Police Department officer now has a place in Eagles fans’ hearts thanks to an unforgettable wager on an episode of Jeopardy!.
Police officer Adam Clark showed that he bleeds green when he hit a Daily Double on Thursday’s show and wagered $4,133. As host Alex Trebek noted, that was an oddly specific amount of money. But Eagles fans already knew the deal.
“It’s the Eagles Super Bowl Victory score,” Clark said on the show, prompting a laugh from the in-studio audience. For those who somehow don’t remember, the Birds defeated the New England Patriots with a score of 41-33 in Super Bowl LII last year.
Coming from a category titled “One-Word Book Titles,” the $1,600 clue was about a 1974 James Michener novel that “covers centuries, not just one significant year, in the history of Colorado.”
The correct answer: “What is Centennial?” Clark, unfortunately, got it wrong, guessing “What is Gold?”
Clark went on to lose the game, but he did win over plenty of Eagles fans online, who sent messages of support via Twitter:
Thursday’s episode was Clark’s second appearance on a national game show. In 2014, he appeared on ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He ultimately took home $250,000 in winnings from the show.
At the time of that appearance, Clark told the Inquirer, he was attending the Montgomery County Police Academy. Recently, Clark told the Bucks County Courier Times that he used his Millionaire winnings to support his family during his time in the police academy.
“That was life-changing,” he told the publication. “I was able to use that money to kind of keep our whole household going.”
Even though he didn’t win this time around, Clark’s now a game-show legend to Philadelphia sports fans — which is a win itself in our book.
The Eagles, meanwhile, face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Inquirer Eagles reporters predict that game will be a victory for the Birds.