Here’s just a little somethin’ to break the monotony, Will Smith is doing a book tour and he’s starting it in Philly.

On Nov. 8 at The Met, Smith will come back to his hometown to host “WILL: An Evening of Stories with Friends” in support of his new memoir, Will, which is slated to be released the following day.

“For the first time, Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned,” a news release said. “Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings.”

There’s no word yet on who the “special guests” may be (please be DJ Jazzy Jeff, please be DJ Jazzy Jeff), but in a video message released today, Smith did give shout outs to local and beloved Black-owned bookstores Harriett’s Bookshop and Uncle Bobbie’s.

“There is nowhere better to launch my Will book tour than my hometown of Philly. So join me on November 8 at The Met for an unforgettable evening of stories with friends,” Smith said in the message. “Every ticket includes a copy of my book sold by local book stores Harriet’s Bookshop and Uncle Bobbie’s. So I hope to see you there.”

Smith, 52, penned his memoir with the help of Mark Manson, author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (which Philadelphians know a little something about). According to a website for the book, Smith grew up “a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home” who went on to become “one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history.”

But, despite the success of his own family, including his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith, “they felt more like star performers in his circus, a seven-days-a-week job they hadn’t signed up for,” according to the website.

“This memoir is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind,” the site says. “Will is the story of how one person mastered his own emotions, written in a way that can help everyone else do the same.”

Those interested in attending the event can pre-register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale at WillSmith.com beginning Sept. 29. Tickets for verified fans will available Oct. 1, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Oct. 2.

There’s no word yet on whether Smith will swing by The Plateau, where everybody goes, while he’s in town.

Other stops on Smith’s five-city book tour in November include Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London.

Smith’s next film is King Richard, where he stars as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The film is set to be released on Nov. 19.

Smith is also an executive producer on Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Philadelphian Jabari Banks in the iconic role Smith made famous.