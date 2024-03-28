Philly’s WrestleMania 40 merch hunt: From superstore exclusives to streetwear gems

Gear up for WrestleMania 40 in true wrestling fan style! Whether you’re heading to The Linc for the live action or joining a watch party, having the right wrestling merch is essential for making your superstar entrance. This year, Philadelphia is not just the backdrop for WWE’s biggest event from April 4 to April 8; it’s also a treasure trove for wrestling merch and fan gear.

If you want official WWE merchandise for the show, there are two options for you: the WWE Shop online or the limited-time WWE Superstore at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. But, Philly is home to some of the boldest sports and streetwear shops in the region with creative and fashionable to vintage-style gear.

Dress the part and immerse yourself in the spectacle of WrestleMania 40 with the perfect mix of official WWE merchandise and unique finds from Philly’s vibrant sports and streetwear scene.

WWE Superstore will be open to the public at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Thursday, April 4, to Monday, April 8, in Philadelphia, Pa.

It can’t be overstated how much of spectacle the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be all week with WWE World’s live podcasts, historical memorabilia, and appearances from WWE Superstars. Luckily, there’s a way to take some of that glory home with you through the WWE Superstore located within the convention and available to the public without having to purchase a ticket. Browse through the largest collection of WrestleMania merch under one roof with WWE Champion Title clothing, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and exclusive gear only available at the WWE Superstore.

WWE Superstore hours:

Thursday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, April 6, through Monday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

📍 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 🌐 fanaticsevents.com/wwe

WWE WrestleMania tees available at Art History 101 in Northeast Philadelphia, Pa. for WrestleMania 40. Read more Courtesy of Art History 101

Streetwear brand and merchandise store from the mind of Mayfair’s Jay Pross, Art History 101, celebrates Philadelphia sports fandom through fashion. For WrestleMania 40, Pross is throwing it back to WrestleMania V featuring a vintage-style t-shirt featuring Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Don’t forget about the WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes-inspired shirt, “Finish Your Story.” Rhodes will vie for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in this year’s WrestleMania at The Linc.

📍 7045 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135, 📞 (215) 437-9371, 🌐 arthistory101.com

WWE headwear available at Mitchell & Ness in Center City, Philadelphia, Pa. for WrestleMania 40. Read more Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness

Philly’s esteemed sportswear and official merchandise company, Mitchell & Ness, has its flagship store in Center City where it will be unveiling fresh WrestleMania gear for fans to feast upon. This brand is known for high-quality and legit sports gear, so it’s only right they’ll have official WWE apparel, headwear, vintage tees, hoodies, jerseys, and more on offer.

📍 1306 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 267-273-7622, 📷 @mnessflagshipstore

The interior of Suplex Vintage Wrestling on South Street Philadelphia, Pa. ready for WrestleMania 40. Read more Courtesy of Suplex Vintage Wrestling

Suplex Vintage Wrestling is Philadelphia’s sole store dedicated to the art and entertainment of professional wrestling. During WrestleMania on Saturday, April 6, they’ll be hosting a South Street block party with a wrestling ring, live matches, and an appearance from rapper and wrestling enthusiast Westside Gunn. While you’re at Suplex, you’ll be able to peruse an entire store filled with vintage wrestling merch — including 100 new items in stock.

📍 628 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, 📷 @suplex.svw, 🌐 suplexsvw.com