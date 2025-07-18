A bounce-back year for Cam York? Sam Ersson or Dan Vladař? Projecting the Flyers’ depth chart on defense and in goal

The Flyers’ defense brings some intrigue as the days tick off to the start of training camp.

New head coach Rick Tocchet likes to deploy a sound defensive game that is more predictable and limits risks. But how will he and Todd Reirden, his assistant coach in charge of the defense, pair up the blueliners? Can they create a strategy that will foster a better environment for the goalies? And which young prospects will get a chance this season?

Here’s an early look at how the Flyers’ defense could line up on Oct. 9 against the Florida Panthers:

Defense

Like with the forwards, the Flyers’ defensive corps could be in a little bit of flux when the season begins. Rasmus Ristolainen is on the mend after undergoing surgery on his right triceps tendon rupture in late March. The original timetable set at the end of April was six months, which would mean he would not return until the end of October or early November.

With the additions of veterans Noah Juulsen and Dennis Gilbert, who are expected to push the Flyers’ core — but not “block our young guys past next year,” as noted by general manager Danny Brière — and bring size to the lineup, where does that leave Egor Zamula? The defenseman has struggled with his consistency and was often the focus of former head coach John Tortorella’s ire for his pace of play. With the way Helge Grans played during his six-game NHL/ audition — could he be ready to make the full-time jump? A change of scenery via waivers may be on the horizon for Zamula, whose development has stagnated over the past few seasons

First pair: Cam York-Travis Sanheim

Could Nick Seeler be an option next to Sanheim, like the end of last season? Could it be Grans, who played a steady game next to the Flyers’ top defenseman? Or is either Emil Andrae’s or Jamie Drysdale’s offensive ability the right fit? While all of those are potential options, the focus should be on not who works with Sanheim, but who works the best with York, because he needs the bounce-back year. And that is Sanheim, who has plenty of experience playing alongside York, and recently signed a five-year, $25.75 million contract to be part of the team’s long-term core.

Sanheim and York are the team’s top two defensemen, and playing them together should bring some stability to the top pair, helping York as he aims to play a freer, more balanced two-way game under a new coach. The leash has been officially cut for York, and Brière confirmed to The Inquirer that the Californian is among the “untapped talent” Tocchet alluded to when he took the job.

If York can return to being not just the Flyers’ best defender but also a key offensive threat (i.e. with increased power-play time), and Sanheim can consistently be the guy who was named to — and then shone for — Canada’s 4 Nations squad, this could blossom into a strong No. 1 pairing.

Nick Seeler-Jamie Drysdale

Dysdale needs a partner who will hang back and let the young blueliner fly up the ice. Anointed a rover by Tortorella, Drysdale’s success is predicated on his skating and offensive game. Seeler is a defensive defenseman to the core — although he does have some skill and should bring it to the surface more often — and the two should complement each other’s game well. Removed from the thumb of Tortorella and a full offseason without dealing with rehab (last year he had the hernia surgery), Drysdale is finally healthy, and the hope is a return to the player who was selected sixth overall in 2020. Like with York, having good buddy Trevor Zegras around should also help with the day-to-day grind of an NHL season.

Emil Andrae-Noah Juulsen

The time is now for Andrae to show that he can be a full-time NHLer. He worked well with Ristolainen, but with the big Finn out, it opens up a spot on his right side. Will it be July 1 addition Juulsen, who plays a similar game to Ristolainen and is someone Tocchet knows and trusts? Does Zamula, whom he played over 200 minutes with last season, stick around? Or maybe Grans, one of his steady defensive partners with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, and someone who impressed at the NHL level, bumps both of those guys down a slot? Regardless of who is on his right, it’s Andrae’s time to show what he can do.

Extra: Helge Grans

Grans, 23, seems to have done about all he can at the AHL level at this point and now needs to see if he can do it with the big boys. In this scenario, he would likely platoon with Juulsen on the right side, with both of them getting adequate game time.

Goalies

Sam Ersson and Dan Vladař

It’ll take some time to determine who will get the start on opening night, but “Obviously, the way they’ve played the last couple of years, it’s probably Ersson, Vladař,” Brière said on July 1 of how his goalie combo could shake out. The translation? Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov will be joining Carson Bjarnason in Lehigh Valley. And yes, Kolosov is still under contract and Flyers brass have repeatedly said he’s expected to report — on time — for training camp.

Fedotov and Kolosov need to work on their games, and for Fedotov especially, a chance to play consistently could help, especially given the amount of hockey he’s missed. He got pulled around way too much last season by Tortorella and probably had the shortest leash of any player under the ex-bench boss. He’s had a long road to get back to the top of his game (reminder: he was the KHL’s top goalie before he lost a year to military service), and getting a chance to figure it all out in the slower AHL may be a perfect spot.

The addition of Vladař gives Ersson a reliable partner to not only push him but also step up when he needs a break. The Swede plays well when he can play consistently, but has struggled when the games are piled on. Vladař is looking for a chance to play a heavier workload, and this could be a smart, well-oiled goalie tandem that is becoming a common approach — and not the starter with a backup — in the NHL.