United, spirited, rebuilding Flyers team somehow make Game 82 matter, and played like madmen

On Oct. 12, when the regular-season began, you might have expected backup goalie Sam Errson to start in goal and anonymous centerman Ryan Poehling to gets tons of ice time on April 16, against the Washington Capitals, when it ended. That’s because, for a rebuilding team that shed experienced talent last summer, April 16 wasn’t supposed to matter.

It mattered. The Flyers world was upside-down, but it mattered.

Poehling, playing on his third team in three seasons and making $1.4 million, started with the first line. Flyers captain Sean Couturier, who began playing with the team 13 years ago and has an average annual salary of $7.75 million, had been a healthy scratch and was playing on the third line.

It mattered because of Errson, who had 10 starts entering this season and who started in his 49th game Tuesday.

It mattered because of Poehling, whose 28 points doubled his output last season in Pittsburgh.

It mattered because the Flyers played every moment of the 2023-24 season like it was playoff hockey. They knew that in order for April 16 to matter, then on Oct. 17 (win against Vancouver), Nov. 15 (win at Carolina), Dec. 16 (win over Detroit), and Jan. 15 (win at St. Louis) they had to play like madmen.

They did just that. Their season was the most consistently entertaining of any of the four major teams’ latest seasons.

For six glorious months, an under-talented collection of works-in-progress delivered an entirely palatable product. They lost their best defenseman to the rebuild at the trade deadline. They lost their goalie to the law. Eventually, they just wore down and lost eight in a row, but a two-win rebound in Games 80 and 81 made Game 82 a must-win game to avoid playoff elimination. They needed help, but first they had to win. They had to play like madmen again if they wanted to keep on playing.

“There wasn’t a second those guys quit,” said coach John Tortorella.

They played like madmen again.

In a matter of 90 seconds, it completely did not matter.

At 9:33 p.m., with four seconds to play in Montreal, the Red Wings tied their game at 4 — former Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere set it up — and that was that for the Flyers. They needed the Canadiens to win in regulation. By then, with 3 minutes, 47 seconds to play in Philly, Errson’s net was empty. Forty-seven seconds later, three minutes even, T.J. Oshie sniped what was, to the Flyers, and irrelevant, empty-net goal. It was relevant to the Caps, since a win meant they were in.

That’s why the thousands of Capitals fans went crazy.

They won, 2-1.

How they got there was even more improbable than that they got there.

Franchise goalie Carter Hart was one of four NHL players who were on Canada’s 2018 World Junior team arrested in January and charged with sexual assault, and he missed the Flyers’ last 36 games on indefinite leave.

They traded Sean Walker, their best defenseman, to the Colorado Avalanche the day before the deadline.

The power play ranked dead last, and was 0-for-23 after an empty advantage in the first period Tuesday.

The penalty kill, ranked seventh or worse in each of the past three seasons, ranked in the top-five most of this season. It was spearheaded by, of all people, flippant forward Travis Konecny, and it actually became a weapon: Their 16 shorthanded goals not only led the NHL, they led the NHL by 25%.

That all of this came together under the constant scowl of John Tortorella is nearly as amazing at it coming together under first-year general manager in Danny Briere and first-year president Keith Jones, neither of whom had the sort of experience such posts usually demand.

They played hard.

They saw an early goal disallowed after a review. They got hosed again by Alex Ovechkin’s lucky deflection to fall behind, 1-0.

They rallied in the second, when all five skaters touched the puck at least once before Erik Johnson deflected it past Charlie Lindgren’s right pad. Lindgren saved the game twice on consecutive shots from Travis Konecny in the second period.

They played like a team united. Should Tortorella get credit? Were they united because of him, despite him, or to spite him? Who knows. United, they were.

Until the sweet and bitter end.