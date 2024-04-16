John Tortorella’s ‘proud’ of his Flyers regardless of what happens in Tuesday’s do-or-die season finale

John Tortorella is “proud” of his group.

Despite facing as many potholes as the streets of Philadelphia, the Flyers are going into the last day of their 82-game season still in contention for a playoff spot. Beat the Washington Capitals in regulation on Tuesday (7 p.m. on NBCSP) — and get some help — and the Flyers could see their first postseason since 2020. Lose and it is over.

But because his team has a chance, despite a recent eight-game skid, and now two straight wins, the grizzled bench boss appreciates where they are.

“Even when things were going really good this year, we have not come off of that we’re rebuilding here,” said Tortorella. “The deadline showed everybody that we’re rebuilding. So for them to take some punches here and there, and some ebbs and flows and momentum swings, and just stay within themselves, they should feel good about that.

“The point I was trying to make the past couple of weeks, I think they should feel good about what they’ve accomplished this year. But this is in front of us. A couple of weeks ago playoffs were right there for us. Still is. I wanted them to take the next step since we’re here. Look at it, look where we’re at. And I wanted them to realize that and I think they did.”

Tortorella is excited about some of the growth he has seen this year. Young rising stars like Cam York, Tyson Foerster, Bobby Brink, and Sam Ersson are experiencing critical games down the stretch for the first time in their young careers. The game on Tuesday night will not be an easy one as the Capitals will also be looking for a win to seal their playoff hopes.

“Obviously a good feeling,” defenseman Travis Sanheim said about playing a meaningful game. “You’d asked us at the start if Game 82 would have had a meaning behind it, we would have probably taken it and we’re looking forward to it. It’s a challenge. Obviously, they’re fighting for their lives too over there and we got to be ready to go tonight.”

The Flyers will first need to win in regulation to knock out the Capitals, as the Flyers would own the sixth tiebreaker (goal differential). They’ll also need the Detroit Red Wings to lose in regulation to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night; the Flyers would own the tiebreaker of regulation wins. And they’ll need the New York Islanders to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in regulation on Wednesday, which would leave the Flyers with one more point.

But before all that, there is the task at hand. And Tuesday’s game will certainly have an intensity to it, but don’t call it a playoff-like game.

“It’s high stakes, yeah, absolutely. But don’t call it a playoff game because it’s not a playoff game,” said Tortorella. “You earn your way into playoffs. When you call yourself a playoff team or you’re playing a playoff game, it better be a playoff game. I don’t agree with — this is a playoff-type game because we’re not in the playoffs,” Tortorella said. “I love that we’re playing a high-stakes game here, a very important game and it’s the last one of the year. That’s really important, but we’re not in the playoffs.

“I just don’t like using it. Because we’re not in the playoffs. That’s what we want to get.”

Breakaways

Ersson will start in net. It is his 49th start of the season and the 59th of his NHL career. ... Based on the players who attended the optional morning skate and stayed on late, the Flyers will be icing the same lineup as Saturday night. ...